Sports Listen

Trending:

CongressEPAGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Southern pulls away in…

Southern pulls away in second half for 81-72 win over MVSU

By master February 13, 2017 11:51 pm < a min read
Share

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Shawn Prudhomme scored 25 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to lead Southern in an 81-72 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

LaQuentin Collins added 18 points with 8-for-11 shooting for Southern (12-14, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) and Jared Sam finished with 15 points, hitting 11 of 12 from the line. The Jaguars held MVSU to just nine field goals in the second half.

Prudhomme got a 3-pointer midway through the second half to put Southern on top for good, 51-48, and then dropped in a layup to cap the 6-0 spurt. MVSU cut the gap back to a single point, 53-52, with Marcus Romain’s layup with 10:04 to play but Southern stretched it back to four from the line and steadily pulled away down the stretch.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

MVSU (4-11, 4-9) got 23 points from Romain and Rashaan Surles had 11.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Southern pulls away in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor awarded

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

The National Archives Rotunda Sleepover

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended