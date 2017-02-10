Sports Listen

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 10:24 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 34 25 7 1 1 52 128 87
Macon 33 22 6 3 2 49 97 79
Mississippi 37 21 14 2 0 44 104 102
Fayetteville 33 21 11 1 0 43 106 76
Peoria 32 18 7 5 2 43 102 86
Knoxville 34 18 12 3 1 40 113 102
Pensacola 33 12 15 3 3 30 87 95
Roanoke 35 12 18 4 1 29 99 125
Columbus 33 11 20 2 0 24 80 117
Evansville 36 10 22 1 3 24 82 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Columbus 3

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 2

Macon 4, Knoxville 3

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Mississippi at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at Huntsville , 7 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Columbus at Fayetteville, 4 p.m.

Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

