SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|34
|25
|7
|1
|1
|52
|128
|87
|Macon
|33
|22
|6
|3
|2
|49
|97
|79
|Mississippi
|37
|21
|14
|2
|0
|44
|104
|102
|Fayetteville
|33
|21
|11
|1
|0
|43
|106
|76
|Peoria
|32
|18
|7
|5
|2
|43
|102
|86
|Knoxville
|34
|18
|12
|3
|1
|40
|113
|102
|Pensacola
|33
|12
|15
|3
|3
|30
|87
|95
|Roanoke
|35
|12
|18
|4
|1
|29
|99
|125
|Columbus
|33
|11
|20
|2
|0
|24
|80
|117
|Evansville
|36
|10
|22
|1
|3
|24
|82
|129
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Huntsville 4, Columbus 3
Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 2
Macon 4, Knoxville 3
Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Mississippi at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Mississippi at Huntsville , 7 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.
Columbus at Fayetteville, 4 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.