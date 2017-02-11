SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|34
|25
|7
|1
|1
|52
|128
|87
|Macon
|33
|22
|6
|3
|2
|49
|97
|79
|Mississippi
|38
|22
|14
|2
|0
|46
|109
|105
|Fayetteville
|33
|21
|11
|1
|0
|43
|106
|76
|Peoria
|33
|18
|8
|5
|2
|43
|105
|92
|Knoxville
|34
|18
|12
|3
|1
|40
|113
|102
|Pensacola
|34
|13
|15
|3
|3
|32
|93
|98
|Roanoke
|35
|12
|18
|4
|1
|29
|99
|125
|Columbus
|33
|11
|20
|2
|0
|24
|80
|117
|Evansville
|37
|10
|23
|1
|3
|24
|85
|134
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Huntsville 4, Columbus 3
Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 2
Macon 4, Knoxville 3
Pensacola 6, Peoria 3
Mississippi 5, Evansville 3
Mississippi at Huntsville , 7 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.
Columbus at Fayetteville, 4 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled