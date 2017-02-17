SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|37
|26
|8
|1
|2
|55
|135
|99
|Macon
|36
|24
|7
|3
|2
|53
|105
|86
|Fayetteville
|36
|23
|12
|1
|0
|47
|119
|81
|Mississippi
|40
|22
|16
|2
|0
|46
|113
|113
|Peoria
|35
|18
|10
|5
|2
|43
|108
|101
|Knoxville
|36
|19
|13
|3
|1
|42
|117
|108
|Pensacola
|37
|16
|15
|3
|3
|38
|109
|104
|Roanoke
|38
|13
|20
|4
|1
|31
|107
|136
|Columbus
|36
|13
|21
|2
|0
|28
|88
|126
|Evansville
|39
|11
|24
|1
|3
|26
|92
|139
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Pensacola 7, Roanoke 3
Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens
Columbus 4, Evansville 3
Fayetteville 7, Huntsville 1
Macon 4, Mississippi 2
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:35 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 4:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville , 6 p.m.