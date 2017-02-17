Sports Listen

Sports News

SPHL At A Glance

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 10:12 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 36 26 7 1 2 55 134 92
Macon 36 24 7 3 2 53 105 86
Mississippi 40 22 16 2 0 46 113 113
Fayetteville 35 22 12 1 0 45 112 80
Peoria 35 18 10 5 2 43 108 101
Knoxville 36 19 13 3 1 42 117 108
Pensacola 37 16 15 3 3 38 109 104
Roanoke 38 13 20 4 1 31 107 136
Columbus 36 13 21 2 0 28 88 126
Evansville 39 11 24 1 3 26 92 139

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 7, Roanoke 3

Columbus 4, Evansville 3

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

Macon 4, Mississippi 2

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:35 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 4:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville , 6 p.m.

Sports News
