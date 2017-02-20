SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|39
|26
|10
|1
|2
|55
|141
|110
|Macon
|38
|25
|8
|3
|2
|55
|112
|91
|Fayetteville
|38
|24
|13
|1
|0
|49
|124
|88
|Mississippi
|41
|23
|16
|2
|0
|48
|116
|115
|Peoria
|38
|19
|10
|6
|3
|47
|117
|107
|Knoxville
|39
|21
|14
|3
|1
|46
|123
|117
|Pensacola
|39
|18
|15
|3
|3
|42
|117
|108
|Roanoke
|39
|13
|20
|5
|1
|32
|110
|140
|Columbus
|38
|14
|22
|2
|0
|30
|97
|134
|Evansville
|39
|11
|24
|1
|3
|26
|92
|139
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Peoria 6, Knoxville 1
Macon 6, Fayetteville 2
Pensacola 4, Huntsville 1
Mississippi 3, Columbus 2
Peoria at Evansville, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled