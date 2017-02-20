Sports Listen

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 39 26 10 1 2 55 141 110
Macon 38 25 8 3 2 55 112 91
Fayetteville 38 24 13 1 0 49 124 88
Mississippi 41 23 16 2 0 48 116 115
Peoria 38 19 10 6 3 47 117 107
Knoxville 39 21 14 3 1 46 123 117
Pensacola 39 18 15 3 3 42 117 108
Roanoke 39 13 20 5 1 32 110 140
Columbus 38 14 22 2 0 30 97 134
Evansville 39 11 24 1 3 26 92 139

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 6, Knoxville 1

Macon 6, Fayetteville 2

Pensacola 4, Huntsville 1

Monday’s Games

Mississippi 3, Columbus 2

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

