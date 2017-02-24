Sports Listen

Trending:

Customs and Border ProtectionNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 9:03 am < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 39 26 10 1 2 55 141 110
Macon 38 25 8 3 2 55 112 91
Fayetteville 38 24 13 1 0 49 124 88
Peoria 39 20 10 6 3 49 119 108
Mississippi 41 23 16 2 0 48 116 115
Knoxville 39 21 14 3 1 46 123 117
Pensacola 39 18 15 3 3 42 117 108
Roanoke 39 13 20 5 1 32 110 140
Columbus 38 14 21 2 1 31 97 134
Evansville 40 11 25 1 3 26 93 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Pensacola at Macon, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Columbus at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Peoria, 6:05 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SPHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

TRAPPIST-1 Planets Briefing

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6669 0.0064 0.61%
L 2020 25.0833 0.0126 1.04%
L 2030 27.7977 0.0177 1.48%
L 2040 29.8568 0.0202 1.70%
L 2050 17.0833 0.0114 1.91%
G Fund 15.2404 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5816 0.0352 0.23%
C Fund 32.6974 0.0175 1.90%
S Fund 43.0250 -0.2404 2.16%
I Fund 25.8345 0.1164 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.