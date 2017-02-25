Sports Listen

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 9:03 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 40 27 10 1 2 57 145 110
Macon 39 26 8 3 2 57 113 91
Peoria 40 21 10 6 3 51 122 108
Fayetteville 39 24 13 1 1 50 127 92
Mississippi 42 24 16 2 0 50 118 116
Knoxville 40 22 14 3 1 48 127 120
Pensacola 40 18 16 3 3 42 117 109
Roanoke 40 13 21 5 1 32 111 142
Columbus 39 14 22 2 1 31 97 138
Evansville 41 11 26 1 3 26 93 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 3, SO

Macon 1, Pensacola 0

Huntsville 4, Columbus 0

Peoria 3, Evansville 0

Mississippi 2, Roanoke 1

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Peoria, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

