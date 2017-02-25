Sports Listen

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 10:44 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 41 28 10 1 2 59 149 113
Macon 39 26 8 3 2 57 113 91
Peoria 41 22 10 6 3 53 127 110
Fayetteville 40 25 13 1 1 52 128 92
Mississippi 42 24 16 2 0 50 118 116
Knoxville 40 22 14 3 1 48 127 120
Pensacola 41 18 16 4 3 43 120 113
Roanoke 40 13 21 5 1 32 111 142
Columbus 40 14 23 2 1 31 97 139
Evansville 42 11 27 1 3 26 95 149

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 3, SO

Macon 1, Pensacola 0

Huntsville 4, Columbus 0

Peoria 3, Evansville 0

Mississippi 2, Roanoke 1

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 1, Columbus 0

Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3, OT

Peoria 5, Evansville 2

Roanoke at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Peoria, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

