SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press February 26, 2017
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 41 28 10 1 2 59 149 113
Macon 40 27 8 3 2 59 118 95
Peoria 41 22 10 6 3 53 127 110
Fayetteville 40 25 13 1 1 52 128 92
Mississippi 43 24 17 2 0 50 120 120
Knoxville 41 22 14 3 2 49 131 125
Pensacola 41 18 16 4 3 43 120 113
Roanoke 41 14 21 5 1 34 115 144
Columbus 40 14 23 2 1 31 97 139
Evansville 42 11 27 1 3 26 95 149

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 1, Columbus 0

Macon 5, Knoxville 4, SO

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3, OT

Peoria 5, Evansville 2

Roanoke 4, Mississippi 2

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Peoria, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

