SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 9:03 am < a min read
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 41 28 10 1 2 59 149 113
Macon 40 27 8 3 2 59 118 95
Peoria 42 23 10 6 3 55 134 112
Fayetteville 40 25 13 1 1 52 128 92
Mississippi 43 24 17 2 0 50 120 120
Knoxville 41 22 14 3 2 49 131 125
Pensacola 41 18 16 4 3 43 120 113
Roanoke 41 14 21 5 1 34 115 144
Columbus 40 14 23 2 1 31 97 139
Evansville 43 11 28 1 3 26 97 156

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 7, Evansville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

