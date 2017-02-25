Spurs-Clippers, Box

Sports Listen

SAN ANTONIO (105)

Leonard 7-16 7-10 21, Aldridge 5-15 4-4 15, Dedmon 2-3 0-0 4, Parker 5-12 6-6 17, Green 1-4 0-0 3, K.Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 1-5 0-0 2, Gasol 5-7 4-4 17, Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 5-10 2-3 14, Ginobili 2-5 1-1 6, Simmons 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 35-82 26-30 105.

L.A. CLIPPERS (97)

Griffin 9-17 11-11 29, Mbah a Moute 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan 7-9 0-1 14, Paul 6-14 3-4 17, Redick 2-9 0-0 6, Bass 2-5 1-2 5, Speights 1-6 0-0 3, Felton 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 0-2 0-0 0, Rivers 8-14 5-6 23. Totals 35-79 20-24 97.

San Antonio 18 29 30 28—105
L.A. Clippers 13 29 31 24— 97

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 9-26 (Gasol 3-3, Mills 2-7, Aldridge 1-1, Parker 1-2, Green 1-3, Ginobili 1-4, Simmons 0-2, Leonard 0-4), L.A. Clippers 7-23 (Paul 2-3, Rivers 2-6, Redick 2-8, Speights 1-3, Crawford 0-1, Griffin 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 51 (Dedmon 12), L.A. Clippers 36 (Griffin 9). Assists_San Antonio 23 (Leonard 6), L.A. Clippers 18 (Paul, Griffin 5). Total Fouls_San Antonio 21, L.A. Clippers 26. Technicals_L.A. Clippers defensive three second, L.A. Clippers team. A_19,060 (19,060).

