Spurs kick off rust from layoff to beat Clippers 105-97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points despite foul trouble and the San Antonio Spurs shook off the rust from a nine-day layoff to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-97 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Pau Gasol added 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench in his return from a 15-game absence because of a fractured finger. LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Dewayne Dedmon grabbed 12 rebounds.

Blake Griffin scored 29 points for the Clippers, who have dropped consecutive games to the league’s two winningest teams since the All-Star break ended. They lost by 10 points at Golden State a night earlier. The Spurs have the league’s second-best record at 44-13.

Chris Paul added 17 points in his return after missing five weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb. Austin Rivers had 23 points off the bench, including 13 during a run that gave the Clippers a six-point lead in the first half.

Advertisement

Off since Feb. 16, the Spurs overcame 35-percent shooting in the opening quarter and rallied from a nine-point deficit in the third to control the fourth and beat the Clippers for the first time in three games this season.

The Spurs stretched their lead to 10 points early in the fourth on Tony Parker’s fast-break layup off a steal of Paul.

The Clippers never got closer than six down the stretch. Leonard had back-to-back dunks, hit another basket and made 1 of 2 free throws to push the Spurs into a double-digit lead.

Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and Paul combined to propel the Clippers to a 68-59 lead in the third. Griffin had 12 points, Jordan six and Paul five while the defense held the Spurs to 12 points in the run.

But it was short-lived.

The Spurs closed on a 16-5 spurt to lead 77-73 going into the fourth. Patty Mills scored six points and Manu Ginobili hit a 3-pointer after the Clippers were ahead by one.

Rivers scored 13 points in a 20-6 run that gave the Clippers their largest lead of six points in the first half. The Spurs hit four 3-pointers after that to close the half leading 47-42.

TIP-INS

Spurs: They held the Clippers to 13 points in the first quarter, a season low by an opponent in the period. … Gasol hadn’t made three 3-pointers all season and it tied his career high. … Aldridge recorded his fifth double-double in eight games and 14th of the season. …They improved to 5-2 on the rodeo road trip and don’t play another home game until March 1 against Indiana.

Clippers: They fell to 5-7 in the second game of a back-to-back. … They have lost two in a row after winning four straight going into the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit the Lakers on Sunday, a team they beat by an average of 24.5 points in two earlier meetings.

Clippers: Host Charlotte on Sunday, a team the Clippers defeated by five points on Feb. 11.