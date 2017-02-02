Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Star autographs take 21st…

Star autographs take 21st century twist for social media

By [Text typed here will be visible and archived within AP but not sent to subscribers.] February 2, 2017 8:30 pm < a min read
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Giving a fan an autograph and ensuring its authenticity suddenly has a 21st century twist perfect for social media.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees helped unveil Microsoft’s new “social autograph” Thursday using Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4 device.

Brees took photos with five fans, then he signed the photo using the pen allowing him to use Saints gold for his autograph. Then the signed photo can be shared on social media individually to the fan to re-tweet or post.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson first showed off the new autograph on “Conan ” on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Jeff Tran, director of sports and alliances at Microsoft, says the goal was to reinvent the traditional autograph to give fans a new digital and more personal memorabilia.

___

This story has been updated to correct the type of Microsoft device used.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Topics:
Media News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Star autographs take 21st…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended