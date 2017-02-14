Stars-Jets Sum

|Dallas
|0
|2
|0—2
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|3—5
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Laine 24 (Scheifele, Copp), 15:04.
Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Armia 5 (Matthias, Postma), 7:38. 3, Dallas, Ja.Benn 19 (Seguin, Spezza), 8:43. 4, Dallas, Seguin 21 (Klingberg, Ja.Benn), 13:35 (pp).
Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Laine 25 (Scheifele), 14:53. 6, Winnipeg, Wheeler 17, 18:12. 7, Winnipeg, Laine 26 (Morrissey, Scheifele), 18:58.
January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions
Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-11-13_36. Winnipeg 6-10-8_24.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 4; Winnipeg 0 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Niemi 10-9-4 (22 shots-19 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 18-15-1 (36-34).
A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:36.
Referees_Kyle Rehman, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Vaughan Rody.