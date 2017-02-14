Sports Listen

Stars-Jets Sums

By master February 14, 2017 10:55 pm < a min read
Dallas 0 2 0—2
Winnipeg 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Laine 24 (Scheifele, Copp), 15:04. Penalties_Chiarot, WPG, (tripping), 12:25.

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Armia 5 (Matthias, Postma), 7:38. 3, Dallas, Ja.Benn 19 (Seguin, Spezza), 8:43. 4, Dallas, Seguin 21 (Klingberg, Ja.Benn), 13:35 (pp). Penalties_Dallas bench, served by Seguin (too many men on the ice), 2:02; Mckenzie, DAL, Major (fighting), 8:28; Chiarot, WPG, Major (fighting), 8:28; Roussel, DAL, (slashing), 9:21; Byfuglien, WPG, (roughing), 9:21; Seguin, DAL, (high sticking), 11:15; Ehlers, WPG, (hooking), 12:07.

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Laine 25 (Scheifele), 14:53. 6, Winnipeg, Wheeler 17, 18:12. 7, Winnipeg, Laine 26 (Morrissey, Scheifele), 18:58. Penalties_Stuart, WPG, (cross checking), 6:17; Jo.Benn, DAL, (interference), 9:26; Laine, WPG, (tripping), 12:04.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-11-13_36. Winnipeg 6-10-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 4; Winnipeg 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Niemi 10-9-4 (22 shots-19 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 18-15-1 (36-34).

A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:36.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Vaughan Rody.

