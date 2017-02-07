Sports Listen

Stars-Maple Leafs Sums

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:27 pm < a min read
Dallas 0 0 1—1
Toronto 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Toronto, Gardiner 7 (Marner, Bozak), 9:09. Penalties_Kadri, TOR, (hooking), 18:02; Kadri, TOR, (cross checking), 18:02.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Matthews 25 (Gardiner), 17:32. Penalties_Roussel, DAL, (hooking), 7:18; Seguin, DAL, (holding), 12:27.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Seguin 20 (Eakin), 4:00 (pp). 4, Toronto, Zaitsev 2 (Kadri, Rielly), 7:26 (pp). Penalties_Hyman, TOR, (holding), 3:58; Eakin, DAL, (cross checking), 4:53; Cracknell, DAL, (interference), 5:47; Faksa, DAL, (delay of game), 6:57; Carrick, TOR, (hooking), 14:31.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 16-7-17_40. Toronto 10-17-7_34.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 4; Toronto 1 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Niemi 10-8-4 (34 shots-31 saves). Toronto, Mcelhinney 4-3-2 (40-39).

A_19,233 (18,819). T_2:34.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, John Grandt.

