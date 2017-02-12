Stars-Predators Sum

|Dallas
|2
|1
|0—3
|Nashville
|0
|1
|4—5
First Period_1, Dallas, Ja.Benn 18 (Faksa, Seguin), 12:24 (pp). 2, Dallas, Sharp 7 (Seguin, Ja.Benn), 15:46 (pp).
Second Period_3, Dallas, Shore 9 (Seguin, Ritchie), 12:02 (pp). 4, Nashville, Josi 8 (Arvidsson), 15:25.
Third Period_5, Nashville, Josi 9 (Subban, Neal), 0:45 (pp). 6, Nashville, Jarnkrok 11 (Subban, Neal), 4:40. 7, Nashville, Forsberg 16, 6:02 (sh). 8, Nashville, Fisher 14, 18:22.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-6-7_21. Nashville 6-15-15_36.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 3 of 9; Nashville 1 of 5.
Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 12-17-6 (35 shots-31 saves). Nashville, Rinne 22-14-6 (21-18).
A_17,113 (17,113). T_2:33.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Vaughan Rody.