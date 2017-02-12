Stars-Predators Sums

|Dallas
|2
|1
|0—3
|Nashville
|0
|1
|4—5
First Period_1, Dallas, Ja.Benn 18 (Faksa, Seguin), 12:24 (pp). 2, Dallas, Sharp 7 (Seguin, Ja.Benn), 15:46 (pp). Penalties_Johansen, NSH, Major (fighting), 0:24; Eakin, DAL, Major (fighting), 0:24; Watson, NSH, (cross checking), 0:45; Fiddler, NSH, Major (fighting), 0:45; Faksa, DAL, Major (fighting), 0:45; Subban, NSH, (roughing), 0:45; Mckenzie, DAL, Major (fighting), 10:03; Jarnkrok, NSH, Major (fighting), 10:03; Mckenzie, DAL, served by Seguin, (roughing), 10:03; Neal, NSH, (interference), 10:52; Ritchie, DAL, (cross checking), 12:45; Ellis, NSH, (slashing), 14:10; Irwin, NSH, (holding), 14:26; Faksa, DAL, (tripping), 19:01.
Second Period_3, Dallas, Shore 9 (Seguin, Ritchie), 12:02 (pp). 4, Nashville, Josi 8 (Arvidsson), 15:25. Penalties_Fiddler, NSH, (tripping), 8:13; Johansen, NSH, (holding), 11:50; Klingberg, DAL, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 15:33; Dallas bench, served by Ritchie (too many men on the ice), 19:15.
Third Period_5, Nashville, Josi 9 (Subban, Neal), 0:45 (pp). 6, Nashville, Jarnkrok 11 (Subban, Neal), 4:40. 7, Nashville, Forsberg 16, 6:02 (sh). 8, Nashville, Fisher 14, 18:22. Penalties_Jo.Benn, DAL, (hooking), 0:22; Arvidsson, NSH, (high sticking), 4:54; Johansen, NSH, (tripping), 7:58.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-6-7_21. Nashville 6-15-15_36.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 3 of 9; Nashville 1 of 5.
Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 12-17-6 (35 shots-31 saves). Nashville, Rinne 22-14-6 (21-18).
A_17,113 (17,113). T_2:33.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Vaughan Rody.