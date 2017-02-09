Stars-Senators Sum

|Dallas
|0
|2
|0—2
|Ottawa
|2
|0
|1—3
First Period_1, Ottawa, Phaneuf 7 (Pageau), 14:41 (sh). 2, Ottawa, Kelly 5, 17:55.
Second Period_3, Dallas, Roussel 8 (Jo.Benn, Faksa), 11:28. 4, Dallas, Ja.Benn 17 (Lindell), 16:09.
Third Period_5, Ottawa, Stone 19 (Ceci, Dzingel), 6:03.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-11-10_33. Ottawa 7-14-6_27.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 6; Ottawa 0 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 11-16-6 (26 shots-24 saves). Ottawa, Condon 16-9-5 (33-31).
A_17,676 (19,153). T_2:38.
Referees_Francis Charron, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kiel Murchison.