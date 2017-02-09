Sports Listen

Stars-Senators Sums

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017
Dallas 0 2 0—2
Ottawa 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Phaneuf 7 (Pageau), 14:41 (sh). 2, Ottawa, Kelly 5, 17:55. Penalties_Hoffman, OTT, (delay of game), 3:13; Ceci, OTT, (hooking), 13:54; Phaneuf, OTT, Major (fighting), 15:54; Ja.Benn, DAL, Major (fighting), 15:54; Smith, OTT, (tripping), 17:55.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Roussel 8 (Jo.Benn, Faksa), 11:28. 4, Dallas, Ja.Benn 17 (Lindell), 16:09. Penalties_Lindell, DAL, (holding), 12:02; Johns, DAL, (hooking), 18:08; Phaneuf, OTT, (hooking), 19:56.

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Stone 19 (Ceci, Dzingel), 6:03. Penalties_Sharp, DAL, (hooking), 8:17; Borowiecki, OTT, (holding), 14:17; Brassard, OTT, (tripping), 19:56.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-11-10_33. Ottawa 7-14-6_27.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 6; Ottawa 0 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 11-16-6 (26 shots-24 saves). Ottawa, Condon 16-9-5 (33-31).

A_17,676 (19,153). T_2:38.

Referees_Francis Charron, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kiel Murchison.

