Stars-Wild Sum

|Dallas
|0
|0
|1—1
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|1—3
First Period_1, Minnesota, Suter 8 (Pominville, Koivu), 19:59 (pp).
Second Period_2, Minnesota, Haula 12 (Koivu, Schroeder), 4:51.
Third Period_3, Dallas, Eakin 2 (Roussel, Eaves), 5:19. 4, Minnesota, Spurgeon 8 (Granlund, Haula), 13:04.
January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 13-13-9_35. Minnesota 9-6-11_26.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Minnesota 1 of 2.
Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 12-18-6 (26 shots-23 saves). Minnesota, Kuemper 7-3-3 (35-34).
A_19,084 (18,064). T_2:40.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Gibbons.