Stars-Wild Sum

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 11:03 pm < a min read
Dallas 0 0 1—1
Minnesota 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Minnesota, Suter 8 (Pominville, Koivu), 19:59 (pp).

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Haula 12 (Koivu, Schroeder), 4:51.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Eakin 2 (Roussel, Eaves), 5:19. 4, Minnesota, Spurgeon 8 (Granlund, Haula), 13:04.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 13-13-9_35. Minnesota 9-6-11_26.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Minnesota 1 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 12-18-6 (26 shots-23 saves). Minnesota, Kuemper 7-3-3 (35-34).

A_19,084 (18,064). T_2:40.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Gibbons.

Sports News
