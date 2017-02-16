Stars-Wild Sums

|Dallas
|0
|0
|1—1
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|1—3
First Period_1, Minnesota, Suter 8 (Pominville, Koivu), 19:59 (pp). Penalties_Mckenzie, DAL, (interference), 19:20.
Second Period_2, Minnesota, Haula 12 (Koivu, Schroeder), 4:51. Penalties_Koivu, MIN, (holding), 2:39.
Third Period_3, Dallas, Eakin 2 (Roussel, Eaves), 5:19. 4, Minnesota, Spurgeon 8 (Granlund, Haula), 13:04. Penalties_Folin, MIN, (roughing), 11:35; Roussel, DAL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:35; Coyle, MIN, (interference), 14:16; Ja.Benn, DAL, (cross checking), 14:16; Niederreiter, MIN, Major (interference), 18:17; Niederreiter, MIN, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:17; Faksa, DAL, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:17; Haula, MIN, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:17.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 13-13-9_35. Minnesota 9-6-11_26.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Minnesota 1 of 2.
Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 12-18-6 (26 shots-23 saves). Minnesota, Kuemper 7-3-3 (35-34).
A_19,084 (18,064). T_2:40.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Gibbons.