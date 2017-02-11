Sports Listen

Stephen’s career night helps FIU topple North Texas 90-71

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 9:19 pm < a min read
MIAMI (AP) — Elmo Stephen scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Florida International over North Texas 90-71 on Saturday night.

Stephen was 12 of 18 from the floor, made five 3-pointers and has scored in double figures in nine of his last 12 games. Donte McGill added 17 points and Cameron Smith had 14 for FIU (6-19, 2-10 Conference USA), which shot 51 percent from the floor. Eric Nottage had a career-best 11 assists and six steals, and chipped in eight points.

Ryan Woolridge scored 21 points for North Texas (7-17, 1-11). A.J. Lawson had 13 points and J-Mychal Reese finished with 12.

The Panthers never trailed, had a 38-30 halftime lead and stretched it to 20 points midway through the second half. A 21-8 run pulled the Mean Green to 76-69 with 2:21 remaining before FIU closed on a 14-2 surge.

Sports News
