Stetson snaps losing streak, beats USC Upstate 83-72

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 10:06 pm < a min read
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Divine Myles had 22 points, Derick Newton scored 16 and Stetson snapped a three-game skid with an 83-72 win over South Carolina Upstate on Thursday night.

Leo Goodman added 11 points for the Hatters (11-18, 3-9 Atlantic Sun), who had their largest lead at 60-39 with 11:40 to go. The Spartans (17-12, 7-5) had a 12-1 run from that point but never cut the deficit to single digits.

Stetson had 23 points off 16 Upstate turnovers and made 8 of 21 from 3-point range compared to 9 of 29 by the Spartans.

The Hatters pulled away with 15 straight points in the middle of the first half.

Michael Buchanan had 21 points, Deion Holmes added 13 and Mike Cunningham scored 10 for South Caroline Upstate, which fell into a third-place tie with North Florida in the conference standings.

Stetson split the season series after losing at home to Upstate 97-86 on Jan. 21.

