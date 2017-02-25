Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Still hits 6 3s…

Still hits 6 3s as Robert Morris takes down Sacred Heart

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 5:48 pm < a min read
Share

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Isaiah Still set career highs with six 3-pointers and 28 points, Dachon Burke added 17 points, and Robert Morris ended the season on a three-game winning streak with a 79-72 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Still made 6 of 7 3s and added six rebounds for the Colonials (13-18, 9-9 Northeast), who ended conference play winning six of their last eight while Sacred Heart (13-18, 8-10) has lost three straight.

The Pioneers led 36-35 at halftime and 52-49 with 13:43 left, but Still capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to give Robert Morris a 57-52 lead with 12:14 remaining. Sacred Heart cut it to 62-59, but Still answered with another 3, and he made two more the rest of the way to keep the Colonels in front and clinch the No. 7 seed in the NEC tournament.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Joseph Lopez and Quincy McKnight scored 16 apiece for Sacred Heart, with Lopez collecting 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Still hits 6 3s…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.