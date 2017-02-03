Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stoke signing Berahino served…

Stoke signing Berahino served FA ban while at West Brom

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 4:53 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Stoke manager Mark Hughes says new signing Saido Berahino served a secret English Football Association suspension before he joined the club from West Bromwich Albion last month.

The Daily Mail reported that Berahino tested positive for a recreational drug during his time at West Brom. The FA doesn’t announce details of such cases.

Hughes says “we are aware of it clearly. There was an FA disciplinary matter and Saido had an eight-week suspension, I believe. We were aware of that before we signed him.”

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Hughes says he isn’t “in a position to give any more details as we don’t have them.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stoke signing Berahino served…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended