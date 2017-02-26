Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stuhec leads combined World…

Stuhec leads combined World Cup race after super-G

By DANIELLA MATAR
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 6:12 am < a min read
Share

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Ilka Stuhec is on course for a third successive podium in Crans Montana as she attempts to eat further into Mikaela Shiffrin’s lead in the overall standings on Sunday.

Stuhec, who was runner-up in the Alpine combined on Friday and won Saturday’s super-G, is in second position after the super-G portion of another combined race.

The Slovenian is 0.36 behind Sofia Goggia of Italy. Canada’s Marie-Michele Gagnon is third, 0.59 behind Goggia.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Shiffrin is seventh, 1.30 behind Goggia but the United States skier is a slalom specialist.

Advertisement

Entering this weekend’s races in Crans Montana, Shiffrin held more than a 400-point lead in the standings over Goggia, who was her closest active challenger. Defending overall champion Lara Gut, in second place, is out injured.

However, Stuhec has cut the gap to 258 points, with Goggia now a further 176 points back.

Lindsey Vonn pulled out of the race last night.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Stuhec leads combined World…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.