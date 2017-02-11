Suarez nets 2 in Barca win marred by Vidal injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s big three of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar led a 6-0 rout at Alaves that was marred by an injury to defender Aleix Vidal and a violent clash between rival fans on Saturday.

Vidal was carried off in the final minutes of the Spanish league match after he hurt his right lower leg following a collision with opponent Theo Hernandez, who crashed into Vidal with a sliding challenge. The club said Vidal was taken to the hospital for tests to determine the injury.

“We feel horrible for him and for the team,” said Barcelona coach Luis Enrique. “We must hope that it isn’t that serious, but it doesn’t look good.”

After barely playing in the first half of the season, Vidal earned a spot in Luis Enrique’s rotation in recent weeks.

Before the game, fans from both teams fought near Mendizorroza Stadium in the Basque city of Vitoria. Both clubs condemned the violence. Alaves said it would take action against any of its club members if they were involved.

Suarez struck twice to continue his excellent scoring form with 10 goals in his last nine appearances across all competitions. He is on pace to repeat as La Liga’s leading scorer with 18, followed closely by Messi with 17.

Barcelona took over the league lead from Real Madrid. Madrid can restore its place at the top by winning at Osasuna later. Madrid also has two games in hand, against Valencia and Celta Vigo.

Besides his brace, Suarez played a part in two more goals, while defender Alexis Ruano added an own goal on a dismal day for the hosts.

Alaves will have more than three months to prepare for its next meeting with the European powerhouse in the Copa del Rey final on May 27.

At least Alaves can count on Suarez not playing in that final due to a one-game suspension.

The Basque club had no answer for Suarez on Saturday.

Suarez opened the scoring in the 37th minute when he completed a beautiful team buildup that quickly moved the ball from left to right of the attack before Suarez was left to fire in Aleix Vidal’s low cross.

Suarez’s hustle helped double the advantage in the 40th when goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco swatted a ball off Suarez’s head. The ball bounced right to Neymar to tap in.

Messi drilled a left-footed shot between Pacheco’s legs after he stole the ball from Carlos Vigaray near Alaves’ goal in the second half.

Alaves wilted when Ruano knocked in an own goal trying to stop Messi after Suarez set him up. Suarez started a counterattack that produced a goal by Ivan Rakitic, and Suarez took his second goal two minutes later when he blasted in a rebound.

REAL BETIS 0, VALENCIA 0

Real Betis striker Ruben Castro hit the post early on in a scoreless stalemate that increased the winless streaks of both teams.