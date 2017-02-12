Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Ala.-Huntsville 10, Spring Hill 2
Augusta 4, West Georgia 3
Barton 9, Glenville St. 3
Cumberlands (Ky.) 4, Mount Mercy 0
Limestone 7, Davis & Elkins 5
Northwestern Ohio 17, Union (Ky.) 3
Reinhardt 6, Cumberlands (Ky.) 3
St. Andrews 23, WVU Tech 14
Valdosta St. 10, Wingate 5
Emporia St. 3, Metro St. 0
Fort Hays St. 18, N.M. Highlands 8
McPherson 3, William Penn 2, 10 innings
Science & Arts 7, Bellevue 2
Texas A&M Texarkana 5, Avila 2
CS Monterey Bay 5, Concordia (Ore.) 0
Vanguard 11, William Jessup 2