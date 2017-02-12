Sports Listen

Sunday's College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017
SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 10, Spring Hill 2

Augusta 4, West Georgia 3

Barton 19-9, Glenville St. 5-3

Christian Brothers 7, Columbia (Mo.) 6, 12 innings

Cumberlands (Ky.) 4, Mount Mercy 0

Florida Southern 1, Mount Olive 0

Limestone 7, Davis & Elkins 5

Lindenwood 15, Mississippi College 3

Lynchburg 8, Averett 2

Northwestern Ohio 17, Union (Ky.) 3

Reinhardt 6, Cumberlands (Ky.) 3

St. Andrews 23, WVU Tech 14

Valdosta St. 10, Wingate 5

West Florida 20, Rollins 15

MIDWEST

Emporia St. 3, Metro St. 0

Fort Hays St. 18, N.M. Highlands 8

McPherson 3, William Penn 2, 10 innings

SOUTHWEST

Science & Arts 7, Bellevue 2

Texas A&M Texarkana 5, Avila 2

FAR WEST

CS Monterey Bay 5, Concordia (Ore.) 0

Pacific (Ore.) 6, Redlands 5

Vanguard 11, William Jessup 2

Sports News
Sunday's College Baseball Scores
