Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Armstrong 21, Salem International 3
Augusta 12, Anderson (SC) 5
Barton 11, Goldey-Beacom 8
Bellarmine 10, Tusculum 7
Berry 6, Emory & Henry 5
Carson-Newman 5, Northwood (Mich.) 3
West Virginia 6, Charlotte 3
Columbia (Mo.) 9, Graceland (Iowa) 4
Concordia (Moor.) 4, Alice Lloyd 0
Concordia (Texas) 6, Birmingham-Southern 2
Cumberlands 16, Ohio St.-Lima 0
Davenport 7, Union (Ky.) 2
Emory 2, Washington & Lee 1
Florida St. 11, VCU 3
Fort Wayne 10, Alabama A&M 6
Georgetown (Ky.) 6-11, Judson (Ala.) 2-1
Guilford 4, Averett 0
Hampden-Sydney 3-16, Penn St.-Harrisburg 2-1
High Point 6, NJIT
Indiana Tech 7, Tenn. Wesleyan 0
Kentucky St. 9, Lake Erie 3
Mac Murray 11, Maryville (Tenn.) 3
Mansfield 3, King (Tenn.) 2
Midway 1-3, St. Francis (Ind.) 0-4
North Georgia 5, Lynn 4
Oglethorpe 4, Curry 2
Pikeville 13, Goshen 4
Rhode Island 6, Stony Brook 3
UT Martin 4, Buffalo 3
Wilmington (Ohio) 2, Sewanee
Lindenwood (Mo.) 7, Augustana (S.D.) 2
Northeastern St. 17, Winona St. 5
Michigan St. 14, Abilene Christian 5
Regis (Colo.) 10, Colorado St. Pueblo 1