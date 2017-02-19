Sports Listen

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 5:51 pm < a min read
SOUTH

Armstrong 21, Salem International 3

Augusta 12, Anderson (SC) 5

Barton 11, Goldey-Beacom 8

Bellarmine 10, Tusculum 7

Berry 6, Emory & Henry 5

Carson-Newman 5, Northwood (Mich.) 3

West Virginia 6, Charlotte 3

Columbia (Mo.) 9, Graceland (Iowa) 4

Concordia (Moor.) 4, Alice Lloyd 0

Concordia (Texas) 6, Birmingham-Southern 2

Cumberlands 16, Ohio St.-Lima 0

Davenport 7, Union (Ky.) 2

Emory 2, Washington & Lee 1

Florida St. 11, VCU 3

Fort Wayne 10, Alabama A&M 6

Georgetown (Ky.) 6-11, Judson (Ala.) 2-1

Guilford 4, Averett 0

Hampden-Sydney 3-16, Penn St.-Harrisburg 2-1

High Point 6, NJIT

Indiana Tech 7, Tenn. Wesleyan 0

Kentucky St. 9, Lake Erie 3

Mac Murray 11, Maryville (Tenn.) 3

Mansfield 3, King (Tenn.) 2

Midway 1-3, St. Francis (Ind.) 0-4

North Georgia 5, Lynn 4

Oglethorpe 4, Curry 2

Pikeville 13, Goshen 4

Rhode Island 6, Stony Brook 3

UT Martin 4, Buffalo 3

Wilmington (Ohio) 2, Sewanee

MIDWEST

Lindenwood (Mo.) 7, Augustana (S.D.) 2

Northeastern St. 17, Winona St. 5

SOUTHWEST

Michigan St. 14, Abilene Christian 5

FAR WEST

Regis (Colo.) 10, Colorado St. Pueblo 1

Sports News
