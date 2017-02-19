Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Ala.-Huntsville 10, Lee 9
Armstrong 21, Salem International 3
Army 7, Tulane 4
Augusta 12, Anderson (SC) 5
Barton 11, Goldey-Beacom 8
Bellarmine 10, Tusculum 7
Berry 6, Emory & Henry 5
Campbell 8, N. Kentucy 5
Carson-Newman 5, Northwood (Mich.) 3
Columbia (Mo.) 9, Graceland (Iowa) 4
Concordia (Moor.) 4-5, Alice Lloyd 0-0
Concordia (Texas) 6, Birmingham-Southern 2
Cumberlands 16-25, Ohio St.-Lima 0-0
Davenport 7, Union (Ky.) 2
Delfines 4, Castleton 3
Emory 2, Washington & Lee 1
ETSU 7, Cent. Michigan 6
Florida St. 11, VCU 3
Fort Wayne 10, Alabama A&M 6
Georgetown (Ky.) 6-11, Judson (Ala.) 2-1
Guilford 4, Averett 0
Hampden-Sydney 3-16, Penn St.-Harrisburg 2-1
High Point 6, NJIT
Indiana Tech 7, Tenn. Wesleyan 0
Kent St. 5, Belmont 3
Kentucky St. 9, Lake Erie 3
King (Tenn.) 10, Mansfield 6
Limestone 17-8, LIU Post 5-5
Lincoln Memorial 7, Ohio Valley 3
Mac Murray 11, Maryville (Tenn.) 3
Mansfield 3, King (Tenn.) 2
Midway 1-3, St. Francis (Ind.) 0-4
North Florida 9, Radford 2
North Georgia 5, Lynn 4
Oakland 16, Lipscomb 11
Oglethorpe 4, Curry 2
Pikeville 13-13, Goshen 4-7
Pikeville 13, Goshen 7
Randolph-Macon 10-7, RPI 4-0
Rhode Island 6, Stony Brook 3
Rhodes 11, Fontbonne 5
St. John’s 7, Richmond 3
Sewanee 4, Wilmington (Ohio) 0
SC-Aiken 9, Mount Olive 6
Spring Hill 19-0, Florida Tech 6-7
Tennessee 10, Memphis 0
UT Martin 4, Buffalo 3
Valdosta St. 13, Christian Brothers 7
Valparaiso 5, W. Kentucky 2
West Liberty 11, Chowan 8
West Virginia 6, Charlotte 3
Wilmington (Ohio) 2, Sewanee
Grand View 4, Doane 3
Lindenwood (Mo.) 7, Augustana (S.D.) 2
Mount Mercy 12-6, Cornell (Iowa) 1-1
Northeastern St. 17, Winona St. 5
Robert Morris 8, Grand View 6
William Penn 15, St. Mary (Kan.) 4
Michigan St. 14, Abilene Christian 5
Texas Rio Grande Valley 5, Texas Southern 4
Regis (Colo.) 10, Colorado St. Pueblo 1