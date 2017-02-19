Sports Listen

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 11:30 pm 1 min read
SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 10, Lee 9

Armstrong 21, Salem International 3

Army 7, Tulane 4

Augusta 12, Anderson (SC) 5

Barton 11, Goldey-Beacom 8

Bellarmine 10, Tusculum 7

Berry 6, Emory & Henry 5

Campbell 8, N. Kentucy 5

Carson-Newman 5, Northwood (Mich.) 3

Columbia (Mo.) 9, Graceland (Iowa) 4

Concordia (Moor.) 4-5, Alice Lloyd 0-0

Concordia (Texas) 6, Birmingham-Southern 2

Cumberlands 16-25, Ohio St.-Lima 0-0

Davenport 7, Union (Ky.) 2

Delfines 4, Castleton 3

Emory 2, Washington & Lee 1

ETSU 7, Cent. Michigan 6

Florida St. 11, VCU 3

Fort Wayne 10, Alabama A&M 6

Georgetown (Ky.) 6-11, Judson (Ala.) 2-1

Guilford 4, Averett 0

Hampden-Sydney 3-16, Penn St.-Harrisburg 2-1

High Point 6, NJIT

Indiana Tech 7, Tenn. Wesleyan 0

Kent St. 5, Belmont 3

Kentucky St. 9, Lake Erie 3

King (Tenn.) 10, Mansfield 6

Limestone 17-8, LIU Post 5-5

Lincoln Memorial 7, Ohio Valley 3

Mac Murray 11, Maryville (Tenn.) 3

Mansfield 3, King (Tenn.) 2

Midway 1-3, St. Francis (Ind.) 0-4

North Florida 9, Radford 2

North Georgia 5, Lynn 4

Oakland 16, Lipscomb 11

Oglethorpe 4, Curry 2

Pikeville 13-13, Goshen 4-7

Pikeville 13, Goshen 7

Randolph-Macon 10-7, RPI 4-0

Rhode Island 6, Stony Brook 3

Rhodes 11, Fontbonne 5

St. John’s 7, Richmond 3

Sewanee 4, Wilmington (Ohio) 0

SC-Aiken 9, Mount Olive 6

Spring Hill 19-0, Florida Tech 6-7

Tennessee 10, Memphis 0

UT Martin 4, Buffalo 3

Valdosta St. 13, Christian Brothers 7

Valparaiso 5, W. Kentucky 2

West Liberty 11, Chowan 8

West Virginia 6, Charlotte 3

Wilmington (Ohio) 2, Sewanee

MIDWEST

Grand View 4, Doane 3

Lindenwood (Mo.) 7, Augustana (S.D.) 2

Mount Mercy 12-6, Cornell (Iowa) 1-1

Northeastern St. 17, Winona St. 5

Robert Morris 8, Grand View 6

William Penn 15, St. Mary (Kan.) 4

SOUTHWEST

Michigan St. 14, Abilene Christian 5

Texas Rio Grande Valley 5, Texas Southern 4

FAR WEST

Regis (Colo.) 10, Colorado St. Pueblo 1

