Sunday’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 11:33 pm < a min read
EAST

Albany (NY) 74, Maine 56

Bucknell 86, Boston U. 66

Case Western 76, Rochester 72

Chicago 80, NYU 60

Colgate 66, Loyola (Md.) 56

Emory 88, Carnegie-Mellon 73

George Washington 77, Duquesne 70

Holy Cross 69, American U. 54

Lehigh 81, Lafayette 55

Manhattan 95, Quinnipiac 74

Marist 76, Canisius 74

Penn 71, Yale 55

Rider 103, Iona 85

St. Peter’s 74, Fairfield 55

UConn 64, Temple 63

Union (NY) 70, Hobart 64

Washington (Mo.) 95, Brandeis 91

SOUTH

Georgia Tech 71, Syracuse 65

NC Wesleyan 94, Huntingdon 76

Peace 109, LaGrange 86

W. Kentucky 76, UAB 64

MIDWEST

Butler 82, DePaul 66

Creighton 87, Georgetown 70

Illinois St. 65, Loyola of Chicago 63

Minnesota 83, Michigan 78

Oakland 87, UIC 75

S. Illinois 74, Indiana St. 68

Valparaiso 83, Detroit 63

Wisconsin 71, Maryland 60

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported

FAR WEST

IUPUI 83, Denver 72

Oregon St. 68, Utah 67

San Diego St. 77, UNLV 64

UC Irvine 79, UC Riverside 60

Sports News
