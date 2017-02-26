Sports Listen

Sunday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press February 26, 2017
Boston 000¬000¬300—3¬8¬0
Tampa Bay 011¬101¬03x—7¬9¬1

Velazquez, Walden (3), Taylor (4), Abad (6), Callahan (7), Ysla (8), Buttrey (8), and Swihart, DePew; Archer, Whitley (3), Gadea (5), Kittredge (6), Yarbrough (7), Hu (8), Ames (9), and Sucre, Heim. W_Archer 1-0. L_Velazquez 0-1. HRs_Weeks Jr., McCarthy.

___

Houston 001¬000¬020—3¬11¬1
Atlanta 100¬000¬001—2¬¬7¬2

Rodgers, Gregerson (3), Jankowski (4), Tolliver (5), West (6), Guduan (6), Perez (8), Yuhl (9), and Centeno, Stassi, Heineman; Teheran, Blair (3), O’Flaherty (5), Freeman (6), Ramirez (7), Kolarek (8), and Flowers, Freitas. W_Guduan 1-0. L_Ramirez 0-1. Sv_Yuhl. HRs_Stassi;

___

Miami 000¬040¬000—4¬¬9¬0
St. Louis 040¬102¬00x—7¬13¬0

Straily, Conley (2), Tazawa (3), Guerra (4), Ellington (5), Lobstein (6), Despaigne (7), Tomshaw (8), and Ellis, Nola; Mayers, Broxton (3), Cecil (4), Alcantara (5), Baker (6), Bowman (9), and Fryer, Rosario. W_Mayers 1-0. L_Conley 0-1. Sv_Bowman.

___

Pittsburgh 010¬101¬000—3¬¬8¬1
Baltimore 110¬010¬50x—8¬10¬0

Taillon, Glasnow (3), Hutchison (5), Hughes (7), Creasy (7), Webb (8), and Diaz, Kelley; Miley, Verrett (3), Rodriguez (4), Liranzo (5), Lee (6), Hernandez (8), Cleavinger (9), and Castillo, Joseph. W_Lee 1-0. L_Hughes 0-1. HRs_Osuna, Wood; Jones, Machado.

___

Toronto (ss) 000¬002¬000—2¬3¬2
New York Yankees 031¬010¬20x—7¬5¬0

Oberholtzer, Schultz (3), Smith (4), Campos (5), Girodo (6), Romano (7), and Saltalamacchia, Ohlman; Severino, Barbato (3), Gurka (5), Lail (6), Feyereisen (7), Graham (9), and Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Severino 1-0. L_Oberholtzer 0-1. HRs_Saltalamacchia; Castro, McKinney.

___

Washington 001¬000¬001—2¬¬5¬1
Minnesota 041¬000¬00x—5¬10¬0

Cole, Lee (2), Worley (3), Fedde (5), Suero (7), Voth (8), and Lobaton, Kieboom; May, Jorge (2), Berrios (3), Breslow (5), Romero (6), Gonsalves (7), Rucinski (8), Wimmers (9), and Gimenez, Rohlfing. W_Jorge 1-0. L_Cole 0-1. HRs_Castro.

___

Philadelphia 031¬013¬200—10¬13¬2
Toronto (ss) 201¬000¬000—3¬¬¬6¬3

Hellickson, Benoit (3), Neshek (4), Lively (5), Tirado (7), Mariot (9), and Hanigan; Biagini, Shafer (2), Latos (3), Leone (5), Greene (6), Mayza (7), Bolsinger (8), Fernandez (9), and Martin, McGuire, Monsalve. W_Lively 1-0. L_Shafer 0-1. HRs_Blanco; Morales.

___

Detroit 000¬000¬020—0¬¬6¬1
New York Mets 001¬101¬11x—0¬11¬0

Boyd, Farmer (3), Bell (5), Stumpf (6), Nesbitt (7), Ryan (8), and Hicks, Green; Sewald, Reed (3), Roseboom (4), Rowen (6), Bradford (7), Taylor (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido. W_Reed 1-0. L_Farmer 0-1. Sv_Taylor. HRs_Conforto.

___

Cleveland 000¬100¬000—1¬3¬1
Chicago Cubs 000¬100¬000—1¬7¬0

Salazar, Morimando (3), Goody (5), Crockett (6), Olson (7), Milner (8), Martin (9), and Perez, Kratz, Mejia; Buchanan, Rosscup (3), Kelly (4), Pugliese (5), Concepcion (6), Wagner (7), Rollins (8), Corcino (9), and Corporan, Caratini.

___

Arizona 000¬000¬100—1¬¬4¬0
Colorado (ss) 121¬000¬11x—6¬14¬0

Shipley, Jones (2), Jepsen (3), Wilhelmsen (4), Delgado (5), Burgos (6), Godley (7), Marshall (8), and Iannetta, Herrmann; Rusin, Almonte (3), Jemiola (5), Motte (7), Qualls (8), Dunn (9), and Murphy, Nunez. W_Rusin 1-0. L_Shipley 0-1. HRs_Blackmon, Arenado.

___

