Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Pittsburgh
|010¬101¬000—3¬¬8¬1
|Baltimore
|110¬010¬50x—8¬10¬0
Taillon, Glasnow (3), Hutchison (5), Hughes (7), Creasy (7), Webb (8), and Diaz, Kelley; Miley, Verrett (3), Rodriguez (4), Liranzo (5), Lee (6), Hernandez (8), Cleavinger (9), and Castillo, Joseph. W_Lee 1-0. L_Hughes 0-1. HRs_Osuna, Wood; Jones, Machado.
___
|Toronto (ss)
|000¬002¬000—2¬3¬2
|New York Yankees
|031¬010¬20x—7¬5¬0
Oberholtzer, Schultz (3), Smith (4), Campos (5), Girodo (6), Romano (7), and Saltalamacchia, Ohlman; Severino, Barbato (3), Gurka (5), Lail (6), Feyereisen (7), Graham (9), and Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Severino 1-0. L_Oberholtzer 0-1. HRs_Saltalamacchia; Castro, McKinney.
___
|Washington
|001¬000¬001—1¬¬5¬1
|Minnesota
|041¬000¬00x—5¬10¬0
Cole, Lee (2), Worley (3), Fedde (5), Suero (7), Voth (8), and Lobaton, Kieboom; May, Jorge (2), Berrios (3), Breslow (5), Romero (6), Gonsalves (7), Rucinski (8), Wimmers (9), and Gimenez, Rohlfing. W_Jorge 1-0. L_Cole 0-1. HRs_Castro.
___
|Detroit
|000¬000¬020—2¬¬6¬1
|New York Mets
|001¬101¬11x—5¬11¬0
Boyd, Farmer (3), Bell (5), Stumpf (6), Nesbitt (7), Ryan (8), and Hicks, Green; Sewald, Reed (3), Roseboom (4), Rowen (6), Bradford (7), Taylor (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido. W_Reed 1-0. L_Farmer 0-1. Sv_Taylor. HRs_Conforto.
___