Sunday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 4:59 pm < a min read
BASEBALL
National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Neal Cotts and RHP Jeremy Guthrie on minor league contracts.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned D Gustav Forsling and Fs Vinnie Hinostroza, Tanner Kero and Nick Schmaltz to Rockford (AHL). Activated D Michal Rozsival from injured reserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D John Moore from injured reserve.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled F Ryan Rupert froim Wichita (ECHL) to Binghamton (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned D Reece Willcox from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Fs Erik Condra and Gabriel Dumont to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled F Jarrett Burton from Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Loaned D Akim Aliu to Cleveland (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Claimed D Travis Armstrong off waivers from Idaho. Signed D Andrew Huckleby and F Michael Neal.

WICHITA THUNDER — Claimed F Maxime St-Cyr off waivers from Greenville. Loaned D Jamie Doornbosch to Binghamton (AHL).

Sports News
