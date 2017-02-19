Sunday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Released 1B Darin Ruf. Agreed to terms with 2B Chase Utley.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Colin Rea on the 60-day DL.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Vinnie Hinostroza from Rockford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Claimed F Ty Rattie off waivers from Carolina and assigned him to Chicago (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Jakub Vrana to Hershey (AHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Chris DeSousa from Indy (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Tulsa RW Reid Halabi four games.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Returned Fs Josh Brittain and Greger Hanson to Chicago (AHL).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released G Chuck Fabio as emergency backup. Signed G Steve Racine.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned D Aaron Harstad to Texas (AHL).
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned D Rick Pinkston to Milwaukee (AHL).
RAPID CITY RUSHY — Signed G Kent Patterson and F Christian Horn.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released F John Siemer.