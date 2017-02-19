Sports Listen

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017
BASEBALL
National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Released 1B Darin Ruf. Agreed to terms with 2B Chase Utley.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Colin Rea on the 60-day DL.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Vinnie Hinostroza from Rockford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Claimed F Ty Rattie off waivers from Carolina and assigned him to Chicago (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Jakub Vrana to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Chris DeSousa from Indy (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa RW Reid Halabi four games.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Returned Fs Josh Brittain and Greger Hanson to Chicago (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released G Chuck Fabio as emergency backup. Signed G Steve Racine.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned D Aaron Harstad to Texas (AHL).

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned D Rick Pinkston to Milwaukee (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSHY — Signed G Kent Patterson and F Christian Horn.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released F John Siemer.

Sports News
