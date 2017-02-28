Sports Listen

Suns-Grizzlies, Box

February 28, 2017
PHOENIX (112)

Warren 8-13 1-2 17, Chriss 4-8 2-3 11, Len 4-7 4-4 12, Bledsoe 7-17 4-6 20, Booker 3-11 1-1 9, Jones 4-4 0-0 8, Dudley 2-4 2-2 7, Williams 5-8 1-2 11, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Ulis 3-6 2-2 9, Barbosa 3-5 2-2 8. Totals 43-83 19-24 112.

MEMPHIS (130)

Parsons 1-4 1-2 4, Green 2-2 0-0 4, Gasol 10-16 3-4 28, Conley 10-19 6-8 29, Allen 5-7 1-2 11, Ennis 2-6 5-6 10, Randolph 10-15 2-2 23, Wright 4-6 1-2 9, Davis 1-1 1-1 3, Harrison 1-1 0-0 3, Douglas 2-5 0-0 4, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 48-86 22-29 130.

Phoenix 27 29 29 27—112
Memphis 25 30 38 37—130

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-21 (Bledsoe 2-5, Booker 2-5, Ulis 1-1, Chriss 1-3, Dudley 1-3, Barbosa 0-1, Warren 0-3), Memphis 12-25 (Gasol 5-5, Conley 3-6, Harrison 1-1, Randolph 1-3, Parsons 1-3, Ennis 1-3, Allen 0-1, Douglas 0-1, Daniels 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 32 (Warren, Chriss 6), Memphis 39 (Randolph 8). Assists_Phoenix 22 (Bledsoe 8), Memphis 24 (Conley 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 25, Memphis 19. Technicals_Len, Memphis defensive three second, Carter 2, Memphis team. Ejected_Carter. A_15,871 (18,119).

