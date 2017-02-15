Sports Listen

Tatum leads No. 12 Duke past No. 14 Virginia, 65-55

By HANK KURZ Jr. February 15, 2017 11:11 pm < a min read
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half and No. 12 Duke pulled away late to beat No. 14 Virginia 65-55 on Wednesday night, the surging Blue Devils’ sixth victory in a row.

Tatum hit three 3-pointers as the shot clock approached 0:00 in the second half, all coming after the Cavaliers pulled within 43-42.

Luke Kennard added 16 points for the Blue Devils (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are now tied for second in the league with Florida State and Louisville. All three are a game behind No. 10 North Carolina.

London Perrantes scored 14 points to lead Virginia (18-7, 8-5) and Ty Jerome had 13.

Sports News
