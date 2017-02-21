Sports Listen

Terrell leads balanced Rhode Island past La Salle 67-56

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jared Terrell tied his season high with 24 points to lead three others into double figures as Rhode Island defeated La Salle 67-56 on Tuesday night, staying in place among the top four teams in the Atlantic 10 that earn a bye into the conference tournament quarterfinals.

Freshman Cyril Langevine scored a career-best 11 points while E.C. Matthews and Hassan Martin added 10 each. Terrell scored 18 points in the first half and the Rams (18-9. 10-5) broke away from a 26-26 tie with a 12-2 run and built a 40-30 lead at the break. Kuran Iverson added 10 rebounds and five assists and Rhode Island turned the ball over just twice in the first half, nine times in the game.

Pookie Powell led La Salle (14-12, 8-7) with 14 points, Amar Stukes 13, B.J. Johnson 12 and Jordan Price 10. The Explorers shot 36 percent, made just three 3-pointers and lost their third straight home game in the series. They remain among the four-teams bunched just behind the A10’s leading quartet.

