Texas-Arlington beats Troy for share of Sun Belt title

February 27, 2017
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jorge Bilbao scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Faith Pope added 14, and Texas-Arlington dominated down low to beat Troy 82-67 on Monday night and clinch a share of the Sun Belt Conference regular season title.

Jalen Jones and Kevin Hervey scored 13 apiece for the Mavericks (23-6, 13-3), who shot 50 percent from the floor to Troy’s 41 percent and outscored them 44-24 in the paint.

Bilbao’s layup put the Mavericks up 47-30 early in the second half. Troy scored five straight and closed to 51-41 on Person’s free throw with 17:09 left to go, but couldn’t get closer the rest of the way. Bilbao’s layup capped a 6-1 run and the Mavericks had their largest lead, 21 points, with 6:02 to play.

Pope put the Mavericks up for good, 16-5, with a free throw and Texas-Arlington led 45-30 at halftime.

Juan Davis Jr. scored 14 for Troy (16-14, 8-8) and Wesley Person had 13.

