Texas Southern stifles Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-40

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 11:16 pm < a min read
HOUSTON (AP) — Demontrae Jefferson had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Texas Southern benefited from Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 25 turnovers for a 78-40 win on Saturday night.

The Tigers (15-11, 11-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took the lead after trailing for the first four minutes with an 18-0 run and led 39-19 at halftime. The Golden Lions (7-21, 6-8) got no closer than within 19 points in the second half and allowed Texas Southern to extend its lead with a 15-0 run to 68-31.

Zach Lofton added 13 points and Jalan McCloud scored 11. The Tigers converted 28 points off turnovers while giving up only three points off their own eight turnovers.

Deshon Bayless had 12 points to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which had only 41 shot attempts compared to Texas Southern’s 61.

Texas Southern also had a 40-10 advantage in points in the paint and 20-6 edge in second-chance points.

Sports News
