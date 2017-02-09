Texas Tech moving spring game to new Cowboys headquarters

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech will hold its spring game April 1 at the new headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said Thursday that the game in the 12,000-seat indoor stadium that serves as a high school venue and practice field for the Cowboys “will be the perfect setting to showcase our program and our university.”

It’s the first college-related event at the Cowboys’ facility in suburban Frisco, about 30 miles north of Dallas and 320 miles east of the school’s Lubbock campus.

Texas Tech will also conduct a spring practice in Midland, about 120 miles south of Lubbock.

The Red Raiders and Baylor moved their regular-season series to AT&T Stadium when the home of the Cowboys opened in 2009.

