The Latest: Lineups unveiled in glitzy pregame show

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on Sunday night’s All-Star game (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

The star-studded show that is the unveiling of the All-Star Game rosters is complete.

Headlined by The Roots, with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Michael B. Jordan and more as part of the show, the elaborate pregame took a musical look at the league’s history — paying homage to stars of the past and the stars of today.

And the celebrities aren’t just going to be on the court.

Among those expected courtside for the game: Beyonce, Jay Z, Magic Johnson, Fat Joe, Chris Tucker, Nick Cannon, John Legend, Alonzo Mourning, Oscar Robertson, Dikembe Mutombo and Spike Lee.

6:30 p.m.

David Robinson and Grant Hill went home from All-Star weekend with trophies.

Robinson and Hill were among the honorees Sunday at the National Basketball Retired Players Association’s annual Legends Brunch, several hours before tip-off of the All-Star game. Robinson was chosen as the group’s Humanitarian of the Year, and Hill is the Community Ambassador of the Year.

Robinson was introduced by Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning, Hill by New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry.

Also honored Sunday were the five founding members of the NBRPA — Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens, the late Dave DeBusschere and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA is celebrating its 25th anniversary.