The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (60) 26-0 1620 1 2. Villanova (5) 24-2 1564 2 3. Kansas 22-3 1493 3 4. Baylor 22-3 1394 6 5. Arizona 23-3 1301 9 6. UCLA 23-3 1276 10 7. Oregon 22-4 1229 5 8. Louisville 20-5 1204 4 9. West Virginia 20-5 1012 13 10. North Carolina 21-5 1005 8 11. Wisconsin 21-4 868 7 12. Duke 20-5 857 18 13. Kentucky 20-5 854 15 14. Virginia 18-6 825 12 15. Florida 20-5 717 17 16. Purdue 20-5 682 16 17. Florida State 21-5 665 14 18. Cincinnati 22-3 634 11 19. SMU 22-4 415 25 20. Creighton 21-4 298 23 21. South Carolina 20-5 296 19 22. Saint Mary’s 22-3 269 20 23. Maryland 21-4 136 21 24. Butler 19-6 129 22 25. Notre Dame 19-7 122 —

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.