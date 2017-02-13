The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (60)
|26-0
|1620
|1
|2. Villanova (5)
|24-2
|1564
|2
|3. Kansas
|22-3
|1493
|3
|4. Baylor
|22-3
|1394
|6
|5. Arizona
|23-3
|1301
|9
|6. UCLA
|23-3
|1276
|10
|7. Oregon
|22-4
|1229
|5
|8. Louisville
|20-5
|1204
|4
|9. West Virginia
|20-5
|1012
|13
|10. North Carolina
|21-5
|1005
|8
|11. Wisconsin
|21-4
|868
|7
|12. Duke
|20-5
|857
|18
|13. Kentucky
|20-5
|854
|15
|14. Virginia
|18-6
|825
|12
|15. Florida
|20-5
|717
|17
|16. Purdue
|20-5
|682
|16
|17. Florida State
|21-5
|665
|14
|18. Cincinnati
|22-3
|634
|11
|19. SMU
|22-4
|415
|25
|20. Creighton
|21-4
|298
|23
|21. South Carolina
|20-5
|296
|19
|22. Saint Mary’s
|22-3
|269
|20
|23. Maryland
|21-4
|136
|21
|24. Butler
|19-6
|129
|22
|25. Notre Dame
|19-7
|122
|—
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.