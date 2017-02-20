The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (33)
|26-0
|825
|1
|2. Maryland
|26-1
|788
|2
|3. Mississippi State
|27-1
|755
|3
|4. Baylor
|25-2
|731
|4
|5. Notre Dame
|25-3
|682
|7
|6. Texas
|21-5
|608
|8
|7. South Carolina
|22-4
|602
|6
|8. Florida State
|24-4
|583
|4
|8. Stanford
|24-4
|583
|10
|10. Oregon State
|25-3
|528
|11
|11. Washington
|25-4
|494
|9
|12. Ohio State
|23-5
|469
|12
|13. Duke
|24-4
|467
|13
|14. Louisville
|23-6
|414
|14
|15. UCLA
|20-7
|350
|18
|16. Oklahoma
|21-6
|340
|19
|17. Miami
|19-7
|274
|16
|18. N.C. State
|20-7
|232
|15
|19. DePaul
|22-6
|208
|17
|20. Syracuse
|18-9
|162
|21
|21. Drake
|22-4
|123
|25
|22. Kentucky
|19-8
|110
|—
|23. Temple
|21-5
|99
|—
|24. Missouri
|19-9
|62
|—
|25. Michigan
|21-7
|53
|20
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 45, Texas A&M 45, Creighton 32, South Florida 27, Tennessee 9, Belmont 7, Green Bay 4, West Virginia 4, Arizona State 3, Colorado State 2, Tulane 2, LSU 1, Marquette 1, Wright State 1.