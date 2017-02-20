The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (33) 26-0 825 1 2. Maryland 26-1 788 2 3. Mississippi State 27-1 755 3 4. Baylor 25-2 731 4 5. Notre Dame 25-3 682 7 6. Texas 21-5 608 8 7. South Carolina 22-4 602 6 8. Florida State 24-4 583 4 8. Stanford 24-4 583 10 10. Oregon State 25-3 528 11 11. Washington 25-4 494 9 12. Ohio State 23-5 469 12 13. Duke 24-4 467 13 14. Louisville 23-6 414 14 15. UCLA 20-7 350 18 16. Oklahoma 21-6 340 19 17. Miami 19-7 274 16 18. N.C. State 20-7 232 15 19. DePaul 22-6 208 17 20. Syracuse 18-9 162 21 21. Drake 22-4 123 25 22. Kentucky 19-8 110 — 23. Temple 21-5 99 — 24. Missouri 19-9 62 — 25. Michigan 21-7 53 20

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 45, Texas A&M 45, Creighton 32, South Florida 27, Tennessee 9, Belmont 7, Green Bay 4, West Virginia 4, Arizona State 3, Colorado State 2, Tulane 2, LSU 1, Marquette 1, Wright State 1.