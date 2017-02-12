Sports Listen

Thomas leads No. 16 Miami women to an 81-57 win over Clemson

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 6:05 pm < a min read
MIAMI (AP) — Jessica Thomas scored 18 points, Adrienne Motley added 15 and No. 16 Miami throttled Clemson 81-57 on Sunday for its second-straight win.

Erykah Davenport’s layup with 6:07 left in the first quarter gave Miami (19-6, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) an 8-7 lead and they never trailed again. Her basket sparked a 10-2 run and the Hurricanes led 25-13 at the end of the first.

Motley made a layup, capping a 10-2 Miami run, to start the second quarter for a 35-15 lead, and the Hurrincanes led by 18 at halftime.

Clemson mustered just four points in the third quarter on 1-for-14 shooting (seven percent) and two free throws, and Miami broke it open 65-34 at the end of three.

Laura Cornelius scored 14 points for Miami and Davenport added 10. Aliyah Collier led Clemson (14-11, 3-9) with 17 points, on 7-for-10 shooting, and 10 boards before fouling out.

Sports News
