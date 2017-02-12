Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thomas, Olynyk lead Celtics…

Thomas, Olynyk lead Celtics past Jazz 112-104

By JOHN COON February 12, 2017 12:48 am < a min read
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points and Kelly Olynyk added 19 to help the Boston Celtics defeat the Utah Jazz 112-104 on Saturday night for their ninth win in their last 10 games.

Gerald Green and Al Horford each added 16 points, and Horford also had eight rebounds.

The Celtics (35-19) swept the season series with Utah after beating the Jazz 115-104 on Jan. 3.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and George Hill added 22 to lead the Jazz, who could not overcome poor shooting and struggled to get defensive stops during critical stretches.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Thomas, Olynyk lead Celtics…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended