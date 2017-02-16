Thompson scores 35 to lead Warriors past Kings, 109-86

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 10 of his 35 points during a big third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 109-86 on Wednesday night.

Stephen Curry added 13 points and nine assists, and Kevin Durant had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Warriors bounced back from a loss in Denver two nights earlier to head into the All-Star break an NBA-best 47-9.

Thompson, Curry and Durant will represent the Western Conference in Sunday’s All-Star Game at New Orleans, along with teammate Draymond Green, who was ejected after picking up consecutive technical fouls in the second quarter.

DeMarcus Cousins, who will also play for Golden State coach Steve Kerr and the West, had 13 points and six assists for Sacramento. Matt Barnes added 15 points and Darren Collison scored 14.